Santander lanzará una oferta para recomprar el 8,3% de su filial mexicana que no controla

Actualizado:
Banco Santander anunció el viernes que ofrecerá a los accionistas minoritarios de Santander México la oportunidad de vender sus acciones.
La operación, que se realizará con una prima sobre la cotización actual, supondría la adquisición del 8,3% de acciones en circulación y una inversión de aproximadamente 550 millones de euros.
Con la compra, Santander pretende "aumentar la exposición del grupo a uno de sus principales mercados y con buenas perspectivas a largo plazo", según indicó en una nota de prensa.
La contraprestación en la oferta será de 24 pesos mexicanos por cada acción de Santander México, lo que según el banco supone una prima del 24,3% sobre la cotización de Santander México del 25 de marzo de 2021 y del 23,6% sobre el promedio de las últimas 30 sesiones.
Está previsto que la operación tenga un retorno sobre el capital invertido (ROIC) para Santander de aproximadamente el 14% y mejore el beneficio por acción (BPA) del banco un 0,8% en 2023.
La adquisición de la totalidad de las acciones en circulación, cuyo cierre se prevé en el segundo o tercer trimestre de 2021, reduciría la ratio de capital CET1, la medida de solvencia más exigente en la banca, del grupo en aproximadamente 8 puntos básicos. A 31 de diciembre de 2020, el grupo tenía una ratio CET1 del 12,34%, por encima de su objetivo del 11-12%.
