Alquiler de pisos Seis capitales registran subidas en los precios del alquiler de más del 30%

Palma, Málaga, Valencia, Castellón, Madrid y Barcelona han registrado esta subida durante los últimos cuatro años, según un informe del portal inmobiliario Idealista.

Imagen de archivo de una casa en alquiler. EFE

Seis capitales españolas -Palma, Málaga, Valencia, Castellón, Madrid y Barcelona- han registrado subidas en los precios del alquiler por encima del 30% durante los últimos cuatro años, según un informe publicado por el portal inmobiliario Idealista.

Esta subida está encabezada por Palma, con un incremento del 46,2%; seguida por Málaga (42,1%), Valencia (37,9%), Castellón (37,3%), Madrid (36,7%) y Barcelona (34,2%).

El estudio también ha destacado que las capitales canarias son las siguientes en las que más ha subido el precio del alquiler con un ascenso del 29,2% en Santa Cruz de Tenerife y del 28,6% en Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, seguidas de Lugo (28,5%) y Orense (28,4%).

El listado de capitales con una subida por encima del 25% lo cierra Sevilla (28,2%), Alicante (28%), Teruel (26,7%), Valladolid (26%), Ávila (25,8%), Segovia (25,3%) y Almería (25,2%).

En el otro lado de la balanza las menores subidas registradas durante este periodo de tiempo está encabezado por Jaén (4,4%) a la que siguen en orden ascendente Soria (5,7%), Ciudad Real (6,3 %), Cádiz (6,4%), Badajoz (7%) y Bilbao (9,8%).

