Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Siemens sacará a Bolsa su negocio energético en 2020

La participación de la alemana en el fabricante de aerogeneradores Siemens Gamesa quedará adscrita a esta nueva compañía

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El logo del grupo alemán Siemens, en sus instalaciones en Zurich. REUTERS

El logo del grupo alemán Siemens, en sus instalaciones en Zurich. REUTERS

Siemens creará una nueva compañía que agrupará todas sus operaciones energéticas, incluida Siemens Gamesa, con el objetivo de sacarla a Bolsa en septiembre de 2020, según ha anunciado en un comunicado.

El consejero delegado de Siemens, Joe Kaeser, ha explicado que la empresa "quiere crecer significativamente" en los segmentos de negocio de la automatización, la digitalización industrial y las infraestructuras inteligentes, por lo que las operaciones de energía y gas no tienen cabida.

"Siemens tiene intención de cumplir sus objetivos de crecimiento y beneficios a medio plazo centrando claramente su cartera en mercados con crecimiento dinámico y en ganancias de eficiencia", ha especificado la empresa.

La decisión de escindir la compañía ha sido aprobada este martes por el consejo de supervisión, así como por los representantes de los trabajadores. "Es necesario y valiente llevar a cabo los cambios cuando la compañía está funcionando bien", ha asegurado el presidente del órgano supervisor de Siemens, Jim Hagemann.

El consejero delegado de Siemens, Joe Kaeser. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

El consejero delegado de Siemens, Joe Kaeser. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Así, la nueva compañía, que incluirá la totalidad de las operaciones de generación de energía, petroleras y gasistas de Siemens, tendrá "completa independencia" mediante un consejo de administración propio, a lo que se sumará su debut en los mercados bursátiles en septiembre de 2020.

La alemana transferirá el 59% que actualmente ostenta en Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy a la nueva compañía, en la que renunciará a tener una participación mayoritaria. Pese a ello, se mantendrá como un accionista principal, con una participación "algo inferior" al 50%.

Asimismo, Siemens seguirá apoyando a su negocio energético escindido a través de su división de servicios financieros, mediante su equipo de ventas y licenciando la marca 'Siemens' para su uso.

"Estamos convencidos de que esta decisión estratégica será positiva para todos los participantes y permitirá creación de valor a largo plazo para los clientes, empleados y accionistas", ha apostillado Kaeser.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas