Siniestralidad laboral Fallece otro trabajador en una planta de residuos de Euskadi 

El suceso ha ocurrido en una planta de Zorroza S.L. en la localidad alavesa de Murga.

La empresa en la que ha muerto un trabajador es Zorroza S.L., en sus instalaciones en Murga./ Zorroza S.L.
Nuevo caso de siniestralidad laboral en una planta de residuos de Euskadi. Un trabajador falleció ayer lunes sobre las 17:30 de la tarde la planta de tratamiento de Murga (Álava) después de sufrir un accidente laboral al caer desde una altura de más de cuatro metros, según informa Naiz

El fallecido fue trasladado con vida al hospital de Cruces en Bizkaia, pero la gravedad de las heridas provocadas por una caída desde esa altura acabaron por provocar su muerte. La empresa en la que trabaja era Zorroza S.L., con distintos centros de tratamiento de residuos en Euskadi. 

Esta muerte llega después de lo ocurrido en el vertedero de Zaldibar, donde dos trabajadores permanecen desaparecidos desde mediados de enero tras un derrumbe en las instalaciones que han mantenido en alerta a las localidades cercanas, entre las que se encuentra Eibar. 

