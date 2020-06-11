Slim aumenta su participación en FCC hasta el 76,6% tras cancelar deuda de Esther Koplowitz

madridActualizado:
Inversora Carso ha aumentado un 15,4% su participación en el grupo español de construcción y servicios FCC debido a la cancelación de 843,4 millones de euros deuda que tenía la empresaria Esther Koplowitz con el vehículo de inversión del magnate mexicano Carlos Slim.
La deuda, originalmente contratada por Koplowitz con BBVA y Bankia, había sido adquirida por Inversora Carso en mayo de 2018 por 599 millones de euros y venció el 30 de abril de 2020. La deuda estaba garantizada con 60,54 millones de acciones de FCC.
La operación supone la transferencia de este paquete accionarial de Koplowitz a Carso con un valor a la fecha de vencimiento de 524,9 millones de euros.
Según el comunicado remitido a la CNMV, Slim está valorando otorgar una opción de compra del 5% de las acciones de FCC a Esther Koplowitz.
Tras el acuerdo la participación accionarial de Inversora Carso en FCC es del 76,6% mientras que Esther Koplowitz mantiene una posición accionarial del 4,6% y 4 puestos en el consejo de administración.
Entre 2014 y 2016, Slim arrebató a Koplowitz el control de FCC, aprovechando inicialmente ampliaciones de capital para relanzar el endeudado grupo de construcción y servicios, avalando incluso a la hasta entonces mayor accionista e hija del fundador, Esther Koplowitz.
