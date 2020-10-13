Estás leyendo: El sol será el nuevo "rey" de la electricidad en la próxima década

El sol será el nuevo "rey" de la electricidad en la próxima década

La Agencia Internacional de la Energía prevé que las energías renovables representen el 80% del crecimiento de la generación de electricidad mundial en las condiciones actuales.

Paneles fotovoltaicos en Porto Feliz, estado de Sao Paulo, Brasil. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
PARÍS

Forrest Crellin/Reuters

Se espera que la producción solar lidere un aumento en el suministro de energía renovable en la próxima década, dijo la Agencia Internacional de la Energía, que prevé que las energías renovables representen el 80% del crecimiento de la generación de electricidad mundial en las condiciones actuales.

En su informe anual de Perspectivas de la Energía Mundial divulgado el martes, la AIE dijo que en su escenario central (que refleja las intenciones y los objetivos políticos ya anunciados) se espera que las energías renovables superen al carbón como medio principal de producción de electricidad para el año 2025.

La cuota combinada de la energía solar fotovoltaica (PV) y eólica en la generación mundial aumentará hasta casi el 30% en 2030 desde el 8% en 2019, dijo, con la capacidad solar fotovoltaica creciendo un promedio del 12% anual.

"Veo que la energía solar se está convirtiendo en el nuevo rey de los mercados de electricidad del mundo", dijo el CEO de la AIE, Fatih Birol. "En base a las políticas actuales, está en camino de establecer nuevos récords de despliegue cada año a partir de 2022".

La evolución de la tecnología y los mecanismos de soporte han reducido los costes de financiación de los principales proyectos de energía solar fotovoltaica, dijo la AIE, ayudando a reducir los costes de producción en general. La energía solar fotovoltaica es ahora más barata que las nuevas centrales eléctricas de carbón o gas en la mayoría de los países, dijo.

La generación de energía eléctrica a partir de renovables es la única fuente importante de energía que siguió creciendo en 2020, añadió la agencia con sede en París.

Un escenario más ambicioso, que incluya por ejemplo la adopción de objetivos de emisiones netas cero para 2050, vería la generación de electricidad fotovoltaica rendir aún más, según el informe de la AIE.

A pesar del aumento de la energía solar y eólica, se prevé que las emisiones de dióxido carbono aumenten en 2021 tras una caída de 2,4 gigatoneladas (Gt) en 2020, y que superen los niveles de 2019 en 2027 antes de aumentar a 36 Gt en 2030, añadió.

