La plataforma digital de música Spotify informó este miércoles de que ha presentado una demanda ante la Comisión Europea (CE) contra la multinacional estadounidense Apple por competencia desleal.

El consejero delegado y fundador de la compañía sueca, Daniel Ek, señaló en un comunicado que Apple ha introducido reglas en su tienda de aplicaciones que "limitan a propósito la elección y ahogan la innovación", actuando "como jugador y como árbitro" para sacar ventaja respecto a otros desarrolladores de aplicaciones.

"Tras intentar sin éxito resolver estas cuestiones directamente con Apple, ahora pedimos que la CE entre en acción para asegurar una competencia justa", afirmó Ek.

Spotify criticó que la firma estadounidense exija a otras plataformas digitales una tasa del 30 % por las compras hechas a través de su sistema de pago, lo que le obligaría a inflar su servicio premium "muy por encima" del de Apple Music. En caso de no pagar, Apple aplica entonces una serie de restricciones técnicas y que limitan la experiencia a través de la plataforma, denunció la compañía sueca.

"No estamos buscando un tratamiento especial, simplemente queremos el mismo que otras aplicaciones en la tienda de Apple como Uber o Deliveroo, que no están sujetas a la tasa y por tanto no tienen las mismas restricciones", apuntó Ek.

Además reclamó que todas las aplicaciones tengan "el mismo conjunto de reglas y restricciones, incluida Apple Music" para que los consumidores tengan una elección real de sistemas de pago, y defendió que las tiendas de aplicaciones no deberían poder controlar las comunicaciones entre servicios y usuarios.