Talgo fabricará hasta 40 locomotoras de AVE para Renfe por 281,5 millones

Las cabezas motrices irán destinadas a completar las composiciones de coches de Talgo transformados en 'Muy Alta Velocidad', que se entregarán a partir de 2024.

Un pasajero camina para abordar un tren AVE en la estación de Antequera-Santa Ana (Málaga). REUTERS / Jon Nazca.

MADRID

Actualizado:

Renfe ha aprobado la adjudicación a Talgo de un contrato marco para la fabricación y mantenimiento de hasta 40 cabezas motrices de alta velocidad por un máximo de 281,5 millones de euros.

El contrato se compone de un primer lote que comprende la adjudicación del suministro de 26 cabezas motrices y el mantenimiento de 13 trenes, que incluye tanto las cabezas motrices como las composiciones de coches actualmente transformados por Talgo en 'Muy Alta Velocidad', según ha informado la compañía.

El segundo lote comprende el suministro y mantenimiento del resto del contrato marco hasta 40 cabezas motrices y sus correspondientes composiciones de coches.

En concreto, el importe total del contrato asciende a un máximo de 281,5 millones de euros, ascendiendo el primer pedido a 195,5 millones de euros.

El mantenimiento de las composiciones se llevará a cabo a través de sociedad mixta participada por Talgo y Renfe.

Las cabezas motrices irán destinadas a completar las composiciones de coches de Talgo transformados en 'Muy Alta Velocidad', que se entregarán a partir de 2024.

