Telefónica traza un plan de bajas voluntarias que afectaría hasta a 5.000 empleados

Telefónica traza un plan para ofrecer bajas voluntarias a los empleados de más de 53 años cobrando entre el 65 y el 70% de su salario, según avanza la Cadena SER. Esta medida aún está pendiente de la negociación con los sindicatos.
Este plan de salidas afectaría a más del 15% de la plantilla, es decir hasta a 5.000 empleados de un total de más de 30.600 empleados de filial española de la operadora.
Según recoge la Cadena SER, esta propuesta se ampliará este miércoles y los directivos tienen previsto una negociación con los sindicatos.
(Habrá ampliación)
