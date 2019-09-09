Público
Telefónica traza un plan de bajas voluntarias que afectaría hasta a 5.000 empleados

La filial española de la operadora plantea a los empleados de más de 53 años bajas voluntarias cobrando entre el 65 y el 70% de su salario.

Vista exterior del edificio de la sede de Telefónica, en la zona norte de Madrid. E.P./Eduardo Parra

Telefónica traza un plan para ofrecer bajas voluntarias a los empleados de más de 53 años cobrando entre el 65 y el 70% de su salario, según avanza la Cadena SER. Esta medida aún está pendiente de la negociación con los sindicatos.

Este plan de salidas afectaría a más del 15% de la plantilla, es decir hasta a 5.000 empleados de un total de más de 30.600 empleados de filial española de la operadora.

Según recoge la Cadena SER, esta propuesta se ampliará este miércoles y los directivos tienen previsto una negociación con los sindicatos.

(Habrá ampliación)

