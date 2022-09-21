Los tipos de interés suben en EEUU hasta el 3,25% en su quinta alza consecutiva

Newsletters

Detalle de la fachada de la sede de la Reserva Federal de EEUU, en Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
La Reserva Federal de Estados Unidos (Fed) anunció este miércoles una subida del tipo de interés oficial de 0,75 puntos, el quinto aumento desde marzo y el tercero consecutivo de tres cuartos de punto, en un nuevo intento de controlar la inflación.

El banco central estadounidense cumplió las expectativas de los economistas y la tasa de interés oficial de la mayor economía del mundo pasa a situarse en una horquilla de entre el 3 y el 3,25%, el nivel más alto en los últimos 14 años.

