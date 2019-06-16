Público
Todos los trabajadores podrán solicitar modificaciones en su horario para conciliar

Será posible sin reducir la jornada. La empresa deberá responder en un mes y sólo puede negarse por causas justificadas. 

El 28% de los españoles abandonaron su trabajo en algún momento desde que dejaron sus estudios por cuidado de hijos. / EFE

Sin excepción: cualquier trabajador puede pedir un cambio de horario en su jornada para lograr así conciliar su vida laboral con la familiar sin necesidad de reducir la jornada. Esto se debe a una reciente modificación en el Estatuto de los Trabajadores que entró en vigor el pasado 8 de marzo. 

Este nuevo derecho que recoge el Estatuto y formalmente llamado adaptación de la jornada especifica que cualquier asalariado podrá acogerse a él para modificar la duración o la distribución de la jornada, la ordenación del tiempo de trabajo y la forma de prestación del mismo.

El único supuesto que recoge la nueva norma es el de cuidado de hijos menores de 12 años. El resto se dejan abiertos para que sean expuestos por el empleado. Lo único que se exige es que las peticiones sean "razonables y proporcionadas".
​Las empresas deberán atender las peticiones de los trabajadores mediante la apertura de un proceso de negociación, aunque no lo recoja el convenio del sector. Este proceso se demorará, a lo sumo, 30 días. Después, la empresa deberá comunicar por escrito su decisión.

Sus opciones son aceptar la petición, planteando "una propuesta alternativa que posibilite las necesidades de conciliación" o siguiendo con la negociación. La denegación de este cambio sólo será posible, según la ley, si se alegan "las razones objetivas en las que se sustenta la decisión". En este punto, si el trabajador no está de acuerdo, tiene la opción de acudir a la Justicia. 

