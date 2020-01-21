madrid
Los billetes del Avlo, el nuevo servicio de alta velocidad de bajo coste de Renfe que unirá Madrid y Barcelona, empezarán a venderse el próximo lunes, 27 de enero, han confirmado a Efe fuentes de la compañía.
La noticia la ha adelantado el presidente de Renfe, Isaías Táboas, en una entrevista concedida a El Periódico, en la que ha avanzado que habrá "una promoción de lanzamiento".
El Avlo, que empezará a operar el 6 de abril, se comercializará únicamente en clase turista y la tarifa constará de un precio básico -que incluye llevar gratis una maleta de cabina y un bolso de mano o mochila-, al que se podrán añadir servicios adicionales: selección de plaza, cambios o anulaciones de billetes y equipaje adicional.
En el futuro, los clientes también podrán añadir wifi, combinado de Cercanías, mascotas, prerreserva o Sala Club. Las tarifas dependerán del recorrido y de la antelación de la compra, pero inicialmente el precio oscilará entre 10 y 60 euros para el trayecto Madrid-Barcelona.
Los niños menores de 14 años tendrán una tarifa básica de 5 euros, siempre que se compre también un billete de adulto. Las familias numerosas contarán con descuentos.
