Trump pide tipos de interés cero o negativos para refinanciar la deuda de EEUU

El presidente estadounidense continúa sus ataques al presidente de la Reserva Federal, Jerome Powell, al que acusa de desperdiciar “una oportunidad única en la vida”.

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, en los actos del Pentágono en el dieciocho aniversario de los atentados del 11-S. EFE/EPA/KEVIN DIETSCH

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, dijo el miércoles que la Reserva Federal debería bajar los tipos de interés a “cero o menos” para ayudar a “refinanciar nuestra deuda” con menores costos por intereses y mayores plazos.

Trump culpó al gobernador del banco central estadounidense, Jerome Powell, de desperdiciar “una oportunidad única en la vida”.

“Tenemos una gran moneda, poder y balance (...) Estados Unidos debería pagar siempre (...) la menor tasa. ¡Nada de inflación!”, escribió Trump en un par de tuits por la mañana.

El presidente republicano ha pedido reiteradamente menores tipos de interés y ha criticado a Powell y la Fed por no rebajarlos de manera rápida y drástica, algo que considera necesario para impulsar el crecimiento económico de Estados Unidos de cara a su campaña por la reelección el próximo año.

“Es sólo la ingenuidad de Jay Powell y de la Reserva Federal lo que no nos permite hacer lo que otros países ya están haciendo. Nos estamos perdiendo una oportunidad única en la vida debido a cabezas huecas”, tuiteó Trump.

El viernes, Powell dijo que la Fed actuaría como sea apropiado para ayudar a mantener la expansión económica de Estados Unidos y que los factores políticos no tienen un rol en el proceso de toma de decisiones del banco central.

