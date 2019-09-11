Trump pide tipos de interés cero o negativos para refinanciar la deuda de EEUU

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, dijo el miércoles que la Reserva Federal debería bajar los tipos de interés a “cero o menos” para ayudar a “refinanciar nuestra deuda” con menores costos por intereses y mayores plazos.
Trump culpó al gobernador del banco central estadounidense, Jerome Powell, de desperdiciar “una oportunidad única en la vida”.
“Tenemos una gran moneda, poder y balance (...) Estados Unidos debería pagar siempre (...) la menor tasa. ¡Nada de inflación!”, escribió Trump en un par de tuits por la mañana.
The Federal Reserve should get our interest rates down to ZERO, or less, and we should then start to refinance our debt. INTEREST COST COULD BE BROUGHT WAY DOWN, while at the same time substantially lengthening the term. We have the great currency, power, and balance sheet.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019
....The USA should always be paying the the lowest rate. No Inflation! It is only the naïveté of Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve that doesn’t allow us to do what other countries are already doing. A once in a lifetime opportunity that we are missing because of “Boneheads.”— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2019
El presidente republicano ha pedido reiteradamente menores tipos de interés y ha criticado a Powell y la Fed por no rebajarlos de manera rápida y drástica, algo que considera necesario para impulsar el crecimiento económico de Estados Unidos de cara a su campaña por la reelección el próximo año.
“Es sólo la ingenuidad de Jay Powell y de la Reserva Federal lo que no nos permite hacer lo que otros países ya están haciendo. Nos estamos perdiendo una oportunidad única en la vida debido a cabezas huecas”, tuiteó Trump.
El viernes, Powell dijo que la Fed actuaría como sea apropiado para ayudar a mantener la expansión económica de Estados Unidos y que los factores políticos no tienen un rol en el proceso de toma de decisiones del banco central.
