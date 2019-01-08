Público
Trump reclama tipos de interés más bajos

El presidente de EEUU vuelve a la carga con sus críticas a la Reserva Federal, que he subido el precio del dinero cuatro veces durante 2018

El presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, hace unas declaraciones a los periodistas en los jardines de la Casa Blanca, tras su regreso de la residencia de Camp David. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, manifestó el martes su deseo de que bajen los tipos de interés, como los que la Reserva Federal implementó durante la recesión de 2007-2009, y dijo que él podría impulsar la economía si el banco central llevara los tipos a cero.

"Las cifras económicas parecen REALMENTE buenas. ¿Se pueden imaginar si yo tuviera los tipos de interés a CERO a largo plazo para actuar como la administración anterior, en lugar de los tipos rápidamente elevados y normalizados que tenemos hoy en día? ¡Eso hubiera sido TAN FÁCIL!", escribió Trump en un tuit por la mañana.

"Pese a todo, ¡los mercados tuvieron GRANDES avances desde las Elecciones de 2016!", agregó el mandatario republicano en Twitter.

El presidente de la Fed, Jerome Powell, dijo el viernes que no renunciaría aunque Trump se lo pidiera, en una clara afirmación de la independencia del banco central estadounidense frente a las duras críticas del mandatario a la subida de los tipos.

Expertos legales señalan que no está claro si Trump realmente podría echar a Powell.

Tras la decisión de la Fed a mediados de diciembre de subir los tipos por cuarta vez en 2018, salieron a la luz informaciones de que Trump había discutido con sus asesores la posibilidad de despedir al presidente del banco central.

En los últimos meses, Trump ha atacado reiteradamente a la Reserva Federal, al señalar que los aumentos constantes y graduales del banco central habían generado volatilidad en el mercado, calificándolo como el "único problema" de la economía de Estados Unidos.

