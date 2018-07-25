Público
Las ayudas a los astilleros El TUE anula la sentencia que en 2015 avaló las ayudas españolas a los astilleros

El Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea admite el recurso de la Comisión Europea. Ahora el asunto vuelve para una nueva evaluación al Tribunal General de la UE, la instancia que dio luz verde al sistema de bonificaciones fiscales para los inversores en astilleros que España instauró entre 2002 y 2011 y que Bruselas siempre ha considerado ilegales.

Un operario en las instalaciones de Navantia en Puerto Real (Cádiz). (ROMÁN RÍOS | EFE)

El Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea (TUE) ha ordenado este miércoles revisar la sentencia de 2015 que avaló el sistema español de bonificaciones fiscales ('tax lease') para los inversores en astilleros, que previamente había sido declarado ilegal por la Comisión Europea.

El caso se remonta a 2013, cuando Bruselas pidió a las autoridades españolas recuperar las ayudas concedidas a los astilleros bajo este sistema entre 2007 y 2011, tras concluir que el régimen de ayudas vulneraba las normas de la UE en materia de ayudas públicas porque concedió una ventaja selectiva a sus beneficiarios con respecto a sus competidores.

El Ejecutivo comunitario estableció entonces que las subvenciones deberían devolverlas los inversores que financiaron la construcción de los buques, pero no los armadores ni los propios astilleros.

Este sistema de bonificaciones se puso en marcha en 2002, aunque Bruselas propuso que se recuperasen los apoyos concedidos desde abril de 2007, frente a la posición del Gobierno, que aboga por contar desde 2011, fecha en la que se consideró ilegal el régimen de bonificaciones.

El Gobierno español y las sociedades Lico Leasing y Pequeños y Medianos Astilleros Sociedad de Reconversión recurrieron la decisión de Bruselas. El Tribunal General de la UE —organismo de primera instancia— anuló la decisión del Ejecutivo comunitario en una sentencia que hizo pública el 17 de diciembre de 2015.

La Comisión Europea presentó un recurso y, en su sentencia de este miércoles, el Tribunal de Justicia ha anulado el fallo del Tribunal General, al que ha devuelto el asunto para una nueva evaluación.

