La UE financiará con subastas de deuda parte del fondo de recuperación

Antes, hay que costear el plan de desempleo SURE, para el que empezará a vender bonos sindicados este mes.

Bandera de la UE en el exterior de la sede de la Comisión Europea, en Bruselas. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Bandera de la UE en el exterior de la sede de la Comisión Europea, en Bruselas. REUTERS/Yves Herman

ÁMSTERDAM

Actualizado:

Yoruk Bahceli/Reuters

La Comisión Europea recurrirá a subastas de bonos para colocar parte de la deuda con la que financiará su fondo de recuperación del coronavirus, dijo el jueves el comisario de Presupuestos y Administración.

Los detalles sobre las herramientas que la UE empleará para apalancarse (pasando de un pequeño endeudamiento a pasivos enormes) han sido uno de las cuestiones en el punto de mira del mercado desde hace semanas. La semana pasada, Reuters adelantó que la UE estaba explorando las subastas de bonos.

"La UE de la próxima generación será una compleja máquina de financiación... a ese respecto estamos fortaleciendo nuestras capacidades", dijo el comisario Johannes Hahn en una mesa redonda virtual durante la reunión anual del FMI y el Banco Mundial.

"Nos alejaremos de la dependencia exclusiva de las transacciones sindicadas hacia el uso de algunas subastas".

Las subastas, en las que los bancos que actúan como intermediarios del prestatario compran bonos y los venden a los inversores, son utilizadas casi exclusivamente por los Estados.

El fondo de rescate del Mecanismo de Estabilidad Europeo es el único otro órgano supranacional que subasta deuda.

Antes de empezar a financiar el fondo de recuperación el año que viene, la UE tiene que financiar primero el plan de desempleo SURE, para el que empezará a vender bonos sindicados este mes, un mecanismo en el que los bancos contratados venderán los bonos directamente a los inversores.

