Vivienda La venta de viviendas cae un 9,3 % en noviembre y suma cuatro meses de bajada

En total se registraron en noviembre 38.680 compraventas de viviendas, de las que el 91,3% era vivienda libre y el 8,7%, protegida.

Un hombre introduce una llave en la cerradura de la puerta de una vivienda. E.P./ Eduardo Parra

La compraventa de viviendas cayó un 9,3% interanual el pasado noviembre, con lo que encadena cuatro meses consecutivos de bajadas, según los datos publicados este lunes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

De las casas vendidas en noviembre de 2019, el 80,2% eran usadas y el 19,8%, casas nuevas. Sin embargo, el descenso respecto a noviembre de 2018 es más acusado en la vivienda usada que en la nueva, con bajadas del 10,5% y el 3,6%, respectivamente.

Una tendencia que confirman los datos de los once primeros meses de 2019, según los cuales la compraventa de viviendas usadas descendió un 4,6%, mientras que la nueva subió un 0,8%. En total se registraron en noviembre 38.680 compraventas de viviendas, de las que el 91,3% era vivienda libre y el 8,7%, protegida.

Por comunidades autónomas, las que presentan los mayores incrementos interanuales son Extremadura (7%), Aragón (5,3%) y Andalucía (2,7%), mientras que las que registran los mayores descensos son La Rioja (-25%), Madrid (-21,2%) y Canarias (-21%). En noviembre de 2019 se inscribieron además en el registro de la propiedad 152.699 fincas, lo que supone un 11,8% menos que en el mismo mes de 2018.

