El fundador de Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, defendió este miércoles ante el Congreso su criptomoneda Libra como una herramienta que puede expandir el "liderazgo financiero" y los "valores democráticos" de Estados Unidos en el mundo, al advertir de que China está trabajando en ideas "similares".
"Libra estará respaldada mayoritariamente por dólares y creo que extenderá el liderazgo financiero de EEUU, así como nuestros valores democráticos y supervisión en todo el mundo. Si EEUU no innova, nuestro liderazgo financiero no está garantizado", afirmó el empresario en su comparecencia ante el comité de Servicios Financieros de la Cámara de Representantes.
"Mientras debatimos estos temas, el resto del mundo no está a la espera. China se está moviendo con rapidez para lanzar ideas similares en los próximos meses", advirtió Zuckerberg a los legisladores.
Las criptomonedas han generado notable preocupación internacional entre los gobiernos y reguladores.
La pasada semana, tras una cumbre ministerial en Washington, el G-20, el grupo de las principales economías mundiales, expresó sus recelos acerca de estas monedas digitales y aseguró que "los riesgos como el lavado de dinero, la financiación ilícita, la protección de inversores y consumidores, deben ser evaluados antes de que estas opciones puedan comenzar a operar".
La comparecencia del consejero delegado del gigante tecnológico se produce, además, en un momento complicado para la compañía dada la preocupación en el país sobre la posible interferencia extranjera en las elecciones presidenciales de 2020 a través de esa plataforma.
Facebook y las otras 27 organizaciones que forman la Asociación Libra (entre ellas Visa, Mastercard, Uber, Lyft, eBay, Vodafone y Spotify) anunciaron en junio de forma oficial la creación de la criptomoneda para 2020, que estará integrada en WhatsApp y Messenger.
Libra no dependerá directamente de la empresa de Mark Zuckerberg, sino que será gestionada por la asociación, cuya sede estará en Ginebra (Suiza), y su valor estará respaldado por una cesta de activos subyacentes compuesta por depósitos bancarios y deuda soberana de varios países.
