Violencia machista El agravante de género deberá aplicarse aunque el agresor y la víctima no tengan relación

El Tribunal Supremo ha sentenciado que esta medida deberá llevarse a cabo en todos los casos en los que se agreda a una mujer "por el mero hecho de serlo". 

El agravante de género deberá aplicarse en todos los casos en que se agreda a una mujer - Reuters/ Jean Paul Pelissier

La Sala Segunda del Tribunal Supremo ha dictado una sentencia en la que establece que la circunstancia agravante de género debe aplicarse en todos los casos en que los se agreda a una mujer "por el mero hecho de serlo", sin necesidad de que tenga algún tipo de relación de pareja con el agresor.

El fallo, dado a conocer este miércoles, se refiere a un hombre condenado por la Audiencia de Madrid a 11 años y medio de prisión por maltrato habitual y tentativa de homicidio a una mujer con la que mantuvo una relación análoga a la conyugal con convivencia.

El condenado recurrió ante el Supremo porque se le habían aplicado por separado la agravante de parentesco y la agravante de género, lo que endureció su condena. Ponía en duda que ambas fueran compatibles.

Ahora, el Supremo, tras recordar que la agravante de parentesco sí queda restringida a la existencia de relación entre víctima y victimario, sentencia que para aplicar el de género no se requiere esta circunstancia, por lo que ambos son compatibles en su aplicación a la hora de imponer una condena.

