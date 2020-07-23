Estás leyendo: Murcia hace retroceder a Totana a la fase uno por el aumento de los contagios

También quedará prohibida la entrada y salida del municipio. Los casos derivados de la asistencia a locales de ocio nocturno suman un total de 55 contagiados.

Una sanitaria del 061 toma muestras de PCR a un hombre en el centro de salud sur de Totana. EFE/Marcial Guillén/Archivo
Una sanitaria del 061 toma muestras de PCR a un hombre en el centro de salud sur de Totana. EFE/Marcial Guillén/Archivo

EFE

El municipio de Totana volverá a la fase uno de la desescalada tras el importante número de casos positivos por coronavirus que se han registrado en las últimas horas derivados de la asistencia a locales de ocio nocturno, con un total de 55 contagiados.

Así lo ha anunciado este jueves el consejero de Salud, Manuel Villegas, tras la reunión extraordinaria de la comisión de seguimiento post-covid y del Consejo de Gobierno, que ha hecho un especial llamamiento a la comunidad latinoamericana afincada en la región, que aglutina el 60% de los contagios por coronavirus.

De esa manera, quedará prohibida la entrada y salida del municipio de Totana, de unos 30.000 habitantes, se cierran sus centros de día y se restringen las visitas a las residencias, al tiempo que se cerrarán sus centros de salud, excepto para la atención relacionada con la pandemia

