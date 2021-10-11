Madrid
ERC denuncia que el número de efectivos de las Fuerzas Armadas asentados en Catalunya ha aumentado un 31,16% desde el 1 de octubre de 2017, fecha de celebración del referéndum de autodeterminación.
En una iniciativa registrada en el Congreso, la formación independentista sostiene que el número de militares en Catalunya"no ha parado de crecer" desde el año 2017 y, en concreto, desde aquel 1 de octubre.
Según sus datos, actualmente hay hasta 522 efectivos más de las Fuerzas Armadas en Catalunya y pregunta al Gobierno cómo justifica este incremento, además de reclamar un detalle de las "operaciones" militares realizadas en la comunidad durante los últimos cuatro años.
Pero además, el diputado de ERC Gerard Álvarez pregunta al Ejecutivo cómo puede este aumento de militares favorecer al diálogo entre Gobierno y Generalitat.
También pide datos sobre el impacto económico que generan los 2.197 militares que asegura que están destinados en Catalunya y quiere que conocer por qué se trata del territorio donde, junto a Extremadura, más ha aumentado la presencia militar durante los últimos años.
A ERC también le preocupan los entrenamientos de estos miembros de las Fuerzas Armadas y la posibilidad de que se realicen sobre zonas pobladas. "¿Se informa a la ciudadanía de la zona de esas prácticas realizadas con soldados armados?", cuestiona.
En una reciente respuesta parlamentaria a Vox, el Gobierno remarcaba que "mantiene una interlocución abierta con la Generalitat de Cataluña a fin de iniciar, negociar y culminar de común acuerdo los traspasos correspondientes", pero que no tenía ninguna intención de retirar a la Guardia Civil de Cataluña. Ello hace pensar que, menos aún, contempla la salida de las Fuerzas Armadas.
