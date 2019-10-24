Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Tiroteo en Bilbao Un hombre muerto en un tiroteo en Bilbao

La Ertzaintza ha acordonado la zona del delito, en una de las calles de Bilbao la Vieja, mientras que el departamento vasco de Seguridad ha anunciado la detención de los dos presuntos autores del crimen.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Dos agentes de la Ertzaintza. EFE

Dos agentes de la Ertzaintza. EFE

Un hombre ha muerto este jueves en Bilbao tras un tiroteo en la calle Bruno Mauricio Zabala, en la zona de Bilbao La Vieja, han informado fuentes del departamento de Seguridad del Gobierno Vasco.

Sobre las 14:40 horas, los servicios de emergencia han recibido llamadas de varias personas en las que se les alertaba de un tiroteo en el citado lugar, al que han acudido recursos policiales. La Ertzaintza ha acordonado la zona mientras se investigan las circunstancias que rodean este hecho.

Los dos presuntos autores de la muerte a tiros de un hombre en Bilbao han sido detenidos, según ha confirmado el departamento vasco de Seguridad. Estos dos hombres se habían refugiado en un piso cercano al lugar de los hechos en la calle Bruno Mauricio Zabala, ubicada en la zona de Bilbao La Vieja, de la capital vizcaína.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad