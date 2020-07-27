madridActualizado:
Madrid se consolidó en 2019 como la primera economía regional, tras superar a Catalunya en 2018, con un PIB que supone el 19,3 % del conjunto del PIB nacional, de acuerdo con la primera estimación publicada este lunes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
Según los datos del INE, el PIB madrileño a cierre de año era de 239.878 millones de euros, el 19,3 % del PIB nacional, tres décimas por encima del de Cataluña, con 236.739 millones de euros equivalentes al 19 % del PIB nacional.
Navarra fue la comunidad que registró el mayor crecimiento económico en 2019 (2,8 %), seguida de Madrid (2,5 %), ambas por encima del 2 % de la economía nacional, en tanto que Madrid mantuvo su posición de liderazgo como región más rica por habitante, con 35.876 euros de PIB per cápita, un 35,7 % superior a la media nacional de 26.438 euros.
