El escrutinio del voto emigrante, que las juntas electorales han realizado este lunes, amplía la mayoría absoluta del presidente de la Xunta en funciones, el popular Alberto Núñez Feijóo, hasta los 42 escaños, al perder el del PSdeG.

El presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, tras revalidar su cuarta mayoría absoluta, esta noche en un hotel de Santiago de Compostela. EFE/Lavandeira jr
El presidente de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. EFE/Lavandeira jr

El PPdeG obtuvo un total de 746 sufragios del exterior; el BNG, 414; y el PSdeG, 340.

El PPdeG ya ha celebrado el nuevo escaño en 'Twitter' y ha felicitado al presidente provincial del partido, Alfonso Rueda, por mantener finalmente el diputado número 11.

"Felicidades Alfonso Rueda por el diputado 11, felicidades al PPdeG por el diputado 42", proclama el PPdeG en su red social, en la que subraya que, si estos datos se hacen definitivos, Feijóo lograría "su mejor porcentaje de voto" y el PP gallego e mayor número de diputados "cosechados en el siglo XXI".

