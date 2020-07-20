Estás leyendo: Igualdad detecta un aumento de visitas de jóvenes a contenidos pornográficos durante la pandemia

Público
Público

Violencia machista Igualdad detecta un aumento de visitas de jóvenes a contenidos pornográficos durante la pandemia

La secretaria de Estado de Igualdad y contra la Violencia de Género, Noelia Vera, advierte sobre un posible repunte de las agresiones machistas tras el confinamiento, debido a que los agresores pueden sentir que han "perdido el control" sobre sus víctimas.

Noelia Vera | EP
Noelia Vera | EP

madrid

EFE

La secretaria de Estado de Igualdad y Contra la Violencia de Género, Noelia Vera, ha expresado su preocupación por el "aumento radical" de visitas a páginas web de pornografía "de contenido agresivo" por parte de jóvenes y por el posible incremento de las agresiones tras el confinamiento.

En declaraciones en RNE, Vera ha defendido la importancia de mantener el plan de contingencia desarrollado durante el estado de alarma, en el que ha habido un aumento de partes de lesiones y ante la posibilidad de que siga creciendo esa violencia "al sentir el agresor que tras el confinamiento ha perdido el control" sobre su víctima.

Igualdad también vigila las posibles agresiones que pueda haber entre jóvenes que no han convivido con sus parejas durante el confinamiento y que reanudan ahora la relación.

"Debemos estar atentos y seguir insistiendo en las medidas aplicadas durante el confinamiento, de acompañamiento de la víctima, como el 016 que ha funcionado y ha aumentado las llamadas un 40%", al igual que las consultas a plataformas de internet, que lo han hecho más de un 400 por ciento.

Pero sobre todo, para Vera es esencial "seguir profundizando en sensibilizar desde la educación y la formación al personal sanitario", porque también se pueden detectar muchos casos en consultas, y ha recordado que existen otros recursos para luchar contra la violencia machista además de la judicial.

Además, ha destacado que el plan puesto en marcha durante la pandemia ha dado respuesta a otras mujeres que sufren maltrato, como víctimas de trata con fines de explotación en contextos de prostitución "que han con este procedimiento abierto pueden acceder a servicios básicos como el ingreso mínimo vital o recursos habitacionales".

Para seguir combatiendo esa violencia, a la que se ha referido como "la pandemia entre las pandemias", Vera considera urgente que se siga tramitando la ley integral contra las violencias sexuales y aplicando el pacto de Estado para que "no dure solo cinco años" y se mantenga de manera estable y duradera esa lucha contra el maltrato.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público