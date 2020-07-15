Estás leyendo: Detenido un hombre en Torrejón de Ardoz por asesinar a su pareja

Violencia machista Detenido un hombre en Torrejón de Ardoz por asesinar a su pareja

El suceso ocurrió en la madrugada del pasado 13 de julio cuando el hombre, llamó a los servicios de emergencia manifestando que su pareja, de 31 años, se había atragantado con una espina. Sin embargo, la víctima presentaba una fractura craneal.

madrid

efe

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un hombre como responsable del homicidio de su pareja en el municipio madrileño de Torrejón de Ardoz, después de que la llevara al hospital y explicara que se había atragantado con una espina.

El suceso ocurrió en la madrugada del pasado 13 de julio cuando el hombre, de nacionalidad rumana y 37 años, llamó a los servicios de emergencia manifestando que su pareja, de 31 años, se había atragantado con una espina.

Sin embargo, la víctima presentaba una fractura craneal que le provocó lesiones mortales, según informan a Efe fuentes policiales.

La mujer finalmente falleció en el hospital y el hombre fue detenido acusado de homicidio.

