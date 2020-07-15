madridActualizado:
EH Bildu y PP+Cs se encuentran pendientes de la celebración el próximo viernes del recuento oficial en la Junta Electoral para determinar el último escaño por Bizkaia, que el escrutinio provisional otorgó la noche del domingo a la coalición abertzale por 108 votos de ventaja sobre PP+Cs.
El viernes se revisarán las actas y las sacas de los votos de las mesas que soliciten los partidos, además de incorporar a los resultados el voto de los electores vascos residentes en el extranjero, el llamado "voto CERA", que en esta ocasión ha sido mucho menor debido a las pandemia mundial de coronavirus.
Normalmente los resultados no suelen cambiar respecto al escrutinio provisional de la noche electoral, pero en los últimos comicios generales del pasado 10 de noviembre el voto del extranjero dio el último escaño a la candidata del PP Beatriz Fanjul, que remontó la distancia que había otorgado el escaño de forma provisional a Jon Aiartza (PNV).
El improbable tripartido de izquierdas entre EH Bildu, PSE-EE y Elkarrekin Podemos-IU no alcanzaría la mayoría absoluta
Si se repitiera esa situación ahora sería Diana Urrea (EH Bildu) la que perdería el escaño en favor del portavoz de Ciudadanos en Euskadi, Luis Gordillo.
Como consecuencia de ello, el ya improbable tripartido de izquierdas entre EH Bildu, PSE-EE y Elkarrekin Podemos-IU no alcanzaría la mayoría absoluta al quedarse la suma en 37 escaños (21 de la coalición abertzale, 10 de los socialistas y 6 de Podemos-IU).
En Gipuzkoa el reparto de parlamentarios no cambiará (el último correspondió a Elkarrekin Podemos con una ventaja de 1.466 votos sobre EH BIldu) y tampoco en Álava, aunque aquí la diferencia es mucho menor, de 226 votos de ventaja del PNV sobre la coalición abertzale, pero también el censo es mucho más pequeño.
