Un fallo en el sistema de protección del reactor obliga a parar la central nuclear Ascó 1

Según el Consejo de Seguridad Nuclear, el suceso no ha tenido impacto en los trabajadores, el público ni en el medioambiente.

Central nuclear Ascó 1. Foto de archivo.
Central nuclear Ascó 1. Foto de archivo. Reuters

TARRAGONA

Actualizado:

Agencia EFE

Un fallo en el sistema de protección del reactor ha obligado a parar a la central nuclear Ascó 1 (Tarragona) esta pasada madrugada, según informa el Consejo de Seguridad Nuclear (CSN).

La causa de esta actuación del sistema de protección del reactor ha sido el fallo de una tarjeta electrónica que ha provocado el cierre inmediato de las tres válvulas del control de agua de la alimentación principal.

El cierre de estas válvulas ha originado una alta presión en la descarga de las turbobombas de agua de alimentación principal, lo que ha causado su parada y a su vez la de la turbina, y, al estar la potencia por encima del 34 %, también la del reactor.

También ha provocado el arranque automático del sistema de agua de alimentación auxiliar -que consta de dos bombas motorizadas y una turbombomba-, aunque la turbobomba se ha disparado y ha sido declarada inoperable.

La central nuclear estaba operando al 100%, en el llamado modo 1, cuando ha ocurrido este suceso y ahora se halla en modo 3, estable.

Según el CSN, el suceso no ha tenido impacto en los trabajadores, el público ni en el medioambiente.

Todavía no se ha clasificado en la escala INES (Escala Internacional de Sucesos Nucleares y Radiológicos que consta de siete niveles) porque se está analizando qué ha ocurrido.

