La Fiscalía se opone a que el tribunal investigue a Aragonès por avales del procés

La Fiscalía Superior de Cataluña ha presentado un informe ante el TSJC en el que pide que no se admita a trámite la querella que Vox.

El president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès.
El president de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, interviene en la conferencia ‘Compromiso 2030, Horizonte 2050’. David Zorrakino / Europa Press

madrid

Actualizado:

Agencia EFE

Barcelona, 25 oct (EFE).- La Fiscalía se opone a que el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) investigue al presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, y a los consellers Jaume Giró y Laura Vilagrà por los avales del Institut Català de Finances (ICF) a los cargos del Govern encausados en el Tribunal de Cuentas.

La Fiscalía Superior de Cataluña ha presentado un informe ante el TSJC en el que pide que no se admita a trámite la querella que Vox presentó contra Aragonès y sus consellers por la concesión de los avales del ICF, a la que se suma otra denuncia de Convivencia Cívica Catalana y del dirigente de Cs Carlos Carrizosa.

En paralelo, a raíz de una denuncia de Cs, la Fiscalía de Barcelona está investigando desde hace meses a la junta de gobierno del ICF por la concesión de los avales para cubrir la fianza de 5,4 millones de euros que el Tribunal de Cuentas reclama a una treintena de ex altos cargos del Govern por destinar dinero público a la promoción del procés en el extranjero. 

