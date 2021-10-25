La Fiscalía se opone a que el tribunal investigue a Aragonès por avales del procés

madridActualizado:
Barcelona, 25 oct (EFE).- La Fiscalía se opone a que el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) investigue al presidente de la Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, y a los consellers Jaume Giró y Laura Vilagrà por los avales del Institut Català de Finances (ICF) a los cargos del Govern encausados en el Tribunal de Cuentas.
La Fiscalía Superior de Cataluña ha presentado un informe ante el TSJC en el que pide que no se admita a trámite la querella que Vox presentó contra Aragonès y sus consellers por la concesión de los avales del ICF, a la que se suma otra denuncia de Convivencia Cívica Catalana y del dirigente de Cs Carlos Carrizosa.
En paralelo, a raíz de una denuncia de Cs, la Fiscalía de Barcelona está investigando desde hace meses a la junta de gobierno del ICF por la concesión de los avales para cubrir la fianza de 5,4 millones de euros que el Tribunal de Cuentas reclama a una treintena de ex altos cargos del Govern por destinar dinero público a la promoción del procés en el extranjero.
