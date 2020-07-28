barcelonaActualizado:
La Fiscalía ha recurrido ante el juez de vigilancia penitenciaria el tercer grado de seis de los nueve presos del procés, y ha pedido que se suspenda inmediatamente el régimen de tercer grado concedido el pasado 14 de julio, por el que solo van a dormir a prisión de lunes a jueves.
En concreto, la Fiscalía Provincial de Barcelona ha recurrido contra el tercer grado concedido al exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras, la expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell, los exconsellers Raül Romeva y Joaquim Forn, así como el exlíder de la ANC Jordi Sànchez y el de Òmnium Cultural, Jordi Cuixart, y pide al juzgado de vigilancia penitenciaria que la suspensión sea inmediata.
