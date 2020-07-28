cádizActualizado:
La Audiencia Provincial de Cádiz con sede en Ceuta ha emitido este martes un auto en el que desestima los recursos de apelación que fueron presentados por distintas ONG contra la decisión del Juzgado de Instrucción 6 el pasado 29 de octubre de archivar la causa contra 16 guardias civiles, según recoge el diario digital El Confidencial.
Fueron acusados por la muerte de 15 migrantes que murieron ahogados en la costa el 6 de febrero de 2014. Todos ellos formaban parte de un grupo de 200 personas que trataban de cruzar a nado desde Marruecos.
La Guardia Civil trató de evitar el asalto lanzando pelotas de goma
La Guardia Civil trató de evitar el asalto lanzando pelotas de goma. Los 23 que lograron llegar a Ceuta fueron devueltos inmediatamente al país vecino.
Finalmente, la causa ha sido desestimada porque se considera que "no hay prueba indiciaria que contradiga la afirmación de que la actuación policial se ajustó a los principios básicos exigibles para estas intervenciones", concluye el auto de la Audiencia Provincial.
