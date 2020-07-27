Estás leyendo: Detenido el portavoz de Vox en un pueblo de Granada por violencia machista

El portavoz del grupo municipal de Vox en La Zubia (Granada), Rafael Morenate, ha dejado su acta de concejal después de que haya sido detenido por la Guardia Civil por un presunto episodio de violencia machista contra su mujer.

Rafael Morenate. / Vox
Rafael Morenate. / Vox

EFE

El portavoz del grupo municipal de Vox en La Zubia (Granada), Rafael Morenate, ha dejado este lunes su acta de concejal después de que haya sido detenido por la Guardia Civil por un presunto episodio de violencia machista contra su mujer.

Según han informado fuentes de Vox a Efe, una vez conocidos los hechos, que ocurrieron la noche del viernes pasado, el Comité de Garantías inició el proceso para suspender de militancia y de derechos de representación como concejal a este afiliado, que esta mañana ha dejado su acta de concejal de esta localidad de unos 20.000 habitantes

Una vez conozcan la sentencia del juicio rápido que ha tenido lugar esta mañana, se aplicará el reglamento de Vox y se tomarán "las medidas oportunas", han añadido.

Vox aprovecha para apuntar que "lucha de manera incansable" por la aprobación de una ley de violencia intrafamiliar "que castigue de manera firme cualquier acto de violencia contra los miembros de la unidad familiar".

