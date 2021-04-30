Estás leyendo: El gremio de informáticos condena las presiones a un compañero que halló pornografía infantil en el ordenador de un párroco

El gremio de informáticos condena las presiones a un compañero que halló pornografía infantil en el ordenador de un párroco

El colegio profesional ha exigido una rectificación "clara y rotunda" ante las acciones emprendidas contra el informático, a quien la Congregación de los Hijos de la Sagrada Familia ha abierto un expediente informativo por presuntamente atentar contra la intimidad, privacidad y la imagen del religioso. 

BARCELONa

Actualizado:

Agencia EFE

El Consejo General de Colegios Oficiales de Ingeniería Técnica en Informática (Conciti) ha condenado las coerciones y sanciones contra el informático del colegio Jesús, Maria i Josep de Barcelona que halló pornografía infantil en el ordenador de un párroco, que fue detenido en marzo.

En un comunicado, el colegio profesional ha exigido una rectificación "clara y rotunda" ante las acciones emprendidas contra el informático, a quien la Congregación de los Hijos de la Sagrada Familia, conocida como Pare Manyanet, ha abierto un expediente informativo por presuntamente atentar contra la intimidad, privacidad y la imagen del religioso "de manera injusta e injustificada".

Según el Conciti, el informático actuó cumpliendo con el código deontológico de la profesión, que les obliga a "denunciar ante las autoridades cualquier peligro real o potencial para la sociedad, como es el caso de un delito penal".

"Las acciones coercitivas, recriminatorias o sancionadoras, ante conductas profesionales en cumplimiento de estos Códigos Deontológicos obligan a los Colegios Profesionales a la correspondiente denuncia y, si es necesario, personarse como acusación particular en caso de trasladarse a instancias judiciales", ha advertido la institución.

Ha insistido así en que son "totalmente injustificadas, incorrectas y lesivas" las "acciones recriminatorias" tomadas con el informático, y sobre las que la consellería de Educación ya está recabando toda la información.

Según fuentes de la Congregación consultadas por Efe, el expediente informativo, que ya ha sido cerrado sin que nadie se haya quejado respecto de una invasión de su intimidad, se abrió de forma "obligatoria" en el marco del procedimiento de prevención de infracciones y delitos del Código de Conducta de todas las escuelas de Pare Manyanet.

Desde la apertura del expediente, la escuela impuso teletrabajo al informático, que tiene contrato fijo y está actualmente de baja por ansiedad, mientras que el párroco, de 63 años de edad, fue apartado cautelarmente de sus funciones el 29 de marzo después de que la Agencia Efe desvelara que había sido detenido el día 17 por los Mossos d'Esquadra acusado de guardar en su ordenador vídeos de pornografía infantil. 

