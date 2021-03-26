Estás leyendo: Los jueces procesaron a 261 personas por corrupción en 2020

Los jueces procesaron a 261 personas por corrupción en 2020

El año pasado la Justicia dictó 67 sentencias, 46 de las cuales fueron condenatorias.

El extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas durante el juicio por la presunta caja 'b' del PP. El extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas durante el juicio por la presunta caja 'b' del P / Pool

Los juzgados y tribunales procesaron a 261 personas por delitos de corrupción en 2020, periodo en el que dictaron 67 sentencias, 46 de las cuales fueron condenatorias.

Son datos que recoge el repositorio anual sobre procedimientos por corrupción del Consejo General del Poder Judicial que destaca también los 56 procedimientos que acabaron en juicio.

De las 261 personas, los jueces abrieron juicio oral contra 212 personas físicas y 49 personas jurídicas a lo largo del pasado año.

Por comunidades autónomas, 99 corresponden a Andalucía, 38 a Baleares, 27 a Madrid y 19 a Castilla y León. 64 fueron procesadas en la Audiencia Nacional.

Y en cuanto a los procedimientos, Andalucía encabeza la lista con 23 seguida de Madrid con 11 y Castilla la Mancha 3. La Audiencia Nacional abocó a juicio siete procedimientos.

Los datos del repositorio se refieren a la corrupción pública administrativa y política, esto es, funcionarios públicos, gobernantes y políticos en el ejercicio de sus cargos.

Estos fenómenos se recogen en el Código Penal como delitos de prevaricación urbanística , prevaricación administrativa, infidelidad en la custodia de documentos y violación de secretos , cohecho, tráfico de influencias, malversación,fraudes y exacciones ilegales, negociaciones y actividades prohibidas a los funcionarios públicos y abusos en el ejercicio de su función, y corrupción en las transacciones comerciales internacionales. 

