Sánchez, sobre el PP: "Representan la continuidad en las malas artes, en la corrupción y el transfuguismo"

Siete días después del seísmo político, con todos los acontecimientos que han devenido de la ahora probable moción fallida, ambos dirigentes se han lanzado reproches desde sus escaños del Congreso.

17/03/2021.- El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (i), responde al líder popular Pablo Casado (no aparece) en presencia de su vicepresidenta primera, Carmen Calvo, y del todavía vicepresidente segundo, Pablo Iglesias, durante una nueva sesión de cont
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, durante una nueva sesión de control al Gobierno, este miércoles, en el Congreso. Mariscal / EFE

MADRID

Primer cara a cara en el Congreso entre el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, y el líder del PP, Pablo Casado, tras el seísmo político de la última semana. La noticia sobre la moción de censura de Cs y PSOE en Murcia, conocida justo al inicio de la sesión de control al Gobierno del pasado miércoles, pilló al partido conservador con el pie cambiado. Siete días después, con todos los acontecimientos que han devenido de la ahora probable moción fallida, ambos dirigentes se han lanzado reproches desde sus escaños en la sesión de control al Ejecutivo de este miércoles.

"Ay, señor Casado, que estamos en campaña. Ustedes han representado la continuidad en las malas artes, en la corrupción y el transfuguismo. No hace falta que se cambien de sede", ha respondido el presidente del Gobierno a colación de los tres diputados tránsfugas de Cs que anunciaron el pasado viernes su voto en contra a la moción de censura en Murcia.

Y es que, Casado ha centrado su turno en atacar al vicepresidente segundo y candidato de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, y al propio Ejecutivo, sacando el asunto de las residencias a la palestra. "Más de 30.000 ancianos han muerto en residencias", ha señalado el presidente del PP, a pesar de que las competencias sobre los centros sociosanitarios son de las comunidades autónomas.

[Habrá ampliación]

