Público
Público

Memoria pública El Gobierno exhumará a Franco por decreto ley sin perder "ni un solo instante"

El decreto añade un párrafo al artículo 16 de la Ley de Memoria Histórica que indica el "carácter urgente" de hacer esta exhumación. Si no hay acuerdo con la familia del dictador, el Ejecutivo decidirá el nuevo  lugar de enterramiento.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La tumba del dictador Francisco Franco en la Basílica del Valle de los Caídos. REUTERS/Juan Medina

La tumba del dictador Francisco Franco en la Basílica del Valle de los Caídos. REUTERS/Juan Medina

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha informado de la aprobación del decreto ley para modificar dos puntos de la Ley de Memoria Histórica para exhumar los restos de Franco del Valle de los Caídos porque "no se puede perder ni un solo instante" para esta tarea. Será un decreto ley que entrará en vigor 24 horas después de publicarse, de forma inmediata.

En la rueda de prensa tras el Consejo de Ministros que ha aprobado el acuerdo para realizar la exhumación del dictador Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos, Calvo ha explicado que el decreto añade un párrafo al artículo 16 de la ley que indica el "carácter urgente" de hacer esta exhumación e indica al Gobierno "el procedimiento para hacerlo".

Será un decreto ley que entrará en vigor 24 horas después de publicarse, de forma inmediata. 

El Consejo de Ministros acordará el procedimiento para iniciar los trámites el próximo viernes, 31 de agosto. A partir de entonces habrá un plazo de 15 días para que los afectados por el real decreto presenten alegaciones.

Asimismo, Calvo ha explicado que el Gobierno decidirá dónde se entierran los restos del dictador, "asegurando una digna sepultura", si la familia no manifiesta su voluntad sobre su destino final "en tiempo y forma". Así lo asegura el decreto ley que ha aprobado el Ejecutivo.

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, ha explicado que la familia Franco "podrá ser escuchada" y dispondrá de 15 días, a partir del 31 de agosto, para decidir a qué lugar quieren que sean trasladados los restos.

Etiquetas