Nissan plantea aplazar el cierre a junio de 2021 y los sindicatos rechazan negociar si sigue el ERE para 2.525 trabajadores

Nissan ha planteado a los sindicatos aplazar a junio de 2021 el cierre de sus instalaciones de Barcelona, previsto inicialmente para diciembre, una alternativa que los sindicatos han rechazado negociar mientras la compañía no retire el Expediente de Regulación de Empleo (ERE) que hay sobre la mesa.

Durante la reunión mantenida este martes por representantes de la empresa y sindicatos, con la mediación de la Generalitat catalana, el directivo designado por el fabricante japonés para liderar el cierre, Frank Torres, ha planteado la posibilidad de aplazar seis meses el cierre y retomar en agosto la producción, ahora parada por la huelga que mantienen los trabajadores para protestar contra la decisión de la compañía.

2.525 trabajadores

Fuentes conocedoras de la situación, han explicado a Efe que los sindicatos no negociarán esta posibilidad mientras la empresa automovilística, que en caso de aplazar el cierre no despediría a ningún empleado hasta diciembre, no retire el ERE planteado para 2.525 trabajadores.

Los sindicatos sostienen que Nissan no ha presentado aún documentación que justifique el cierre y se congratulan de que gracias a la huelga en Barcelona han logrado paralizar la planta de Nissan en Reino Unido y que la de Renault (aliado de Nissan) en Palencia, a partir del jueves.

El pasado 28 de mayo, Nissan anunció su decisión de cerrar en diciembre las instalaciones que tiene en Barcelona –Zona Franca (fábrica de furgonetas), Montcada i Reixac (ejes) y Sant Andreu de la Barca (suspensiones y bastidores)–, así como otros centros de trabajo en la región.