Incendios Huelva Un nuevo incendio arrasa un campamento de migrantes en Lepe con 70 chabolas

Esta madrugada se ha producido otro incendio en un asentamiento chabolista de migrantes. Ha sucedido en el Camino del Corchuelo, en Lepe (Huelva) y el campo se ha visto afectado también, pero no hay que lamentar heridos graves.

Una chabola construida con con madera, plástico y cartón en un asentamiento de migrantes en Lepe, Huelva.- JAVIER FERGO
Unas 70 chabolas ocupadas por migrantes en Lepe (Huelva) han sido destruidas la pasada madrugada por un incendio en el que una persona se ha visto afectada.

El 112 ha informado de que a las 4:30 horas se ha recibido un aviso de que se estaba produciendo un incendio en un asentamiento chabolista en el Camino del Corchuelo, junto a un campo que se ha visto afectado también, por lo que ha sido necesario avisar a efectivos del plan de lucha contra el fuego Infoca.

Los bomberos han trabajando durante toda la madrugada, y a primera hora de la mañana estaban esperando la ayuda de los servicios técnicos municipales para remover la zona en busca de puntos calientes.

Una persona se ha visto afectada por el fuego, sin que sea de gravedad.

Este es el tercer incendio registrado esta semana en asentamientos chabolistas de migrantes en localidades de Huelva, tras los ocurridos en Lucena del Puerto y Lepe, que dejaron 120 damnificados, que perdieron todas sus pertenencias, y otro de los sucedidos este año, como el del polígono San Jorge de Palos de la Frontera, que calcinó 67 chabolas y provocó el desalojo de 200 personas sin lamentar heridos.

