Ortega Smith dice que "las mujeres tienen derecho a comer más o menos, a cortarse el pelo o las uñas", pero no a abortar

El candidato de Vox a la Alcaldía de Madrid, Javier Ortega Smith, ha vuelto a realizar unas declaraciones polémicas, en este caso sobre el aborto y la mujer. "Las mujeres tienen derecho a hacer con su cuerpo aquello que crean conveniente, pueden comer más o menos, cuidarse, cortarse el pelo o las uñas, pero lo que no es un derecho es acabar con la vida de un ser inocente como es la vida del niño que llevas en tu interior", ha asegurado.
En declaraciones a los periodistas, tras dar un paseo por la Gran Vía, Ortega Smith ha señalado que "no existe un derecho al aborto, existe un derecho a la vida" y ha mostrado la intención de su partido de ayudar a las mujeres que se ven abocadas a abortar por cuestiones económicas, por abandono o por falta de información.
A estas mujeres, ha agregado, "les vamos a ayudar a que puedan traer al mundo una vida y vamos a hacer lo posible para que a las mafias y a los 'lobbies' que viven del aborto se les termine ese negocio sangriento", ha dicho.
De esta forma, Ortega Smith compartía las declaraciones de su compañera y candidata de Vox a la Presidencia regional, Rocío Monasterio, quien, en una entrevista con el diario El Mundo, se ha mostrado contraria a la interrupción voluntaria del embarazo alegando que "un niño tiene derecho a tener igualdad de oportunidades como los demás; tiene que tener la oportunidad de nacer".
