Un juez de Reus (Tarragona) ha admitido a trámite una denuncia contra Vox y su candidato a las municipales en Madrid, Javir Ortega Smith, por un delito de discriminación por haber dicho en un acto en València en 2018 que "el enemigo común es la invasión islamista".
Según han informado fuentes judiciales, el titular del juzgado de instrucción número 4 de Reus ha pedido a la asociación musulmana Watani, que interpuso la denuncia, que aporte la grabación del mitin que Smith ofreció el 16 de septiembre de 2018 en València, por el que la Fiscalía Provincial valenciana ya abrió diligencias por un delito de odio.
"El enemigo del futuro se llama invasión, se llama la invasión islamista", sostuvo Ortega Smith
El juez de Reus ha dado traslado a la Fiscalía de la admisión a trámite de la denuncia, para que se pronuncie sobre el caso, ya que el ministerio público abrió diligencias en València a raíz de la denuncia de la organización Musulmanes contra la Islamofobia. El discurso se puede ver a partir del minuto 20.
Una vez reciba el vídeo del discurso y el informe de la Fiscalía, el juez de Reus deberá decidir, entre otras cuestiones, si hay base para seguir adelante con el proceso y es competente para llevar el caso o debe inhibirse en alguna otra instancia judicial, según las fuentes.
"Nuestro enemigo común, el enemigo de Europa, el enemigo de la libertad, el enemigo del progreso, el enemigo de la democracia, el enemigo de la familia, el enemigo de la vida, el enemigo del futuro se llama invasión, se llama la invasión islamista", sostuvo Ortega Smith.
