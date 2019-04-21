Esta es la mentira
El secretario general de Vox, Javier Ortega Smith, ha vuelto a mentir, esta vez criticando "todo tipo de suciedades hechas por el resto de partidos" y defendiendo que desde su formación "nunca" han perdido "un minuto insultando a los demás", adornando la frase con esta otra: "Nos acusan de todo. Creo que sólo les falta decir que nos comemos a los niños crudos".
Hay que llamar "proetarras a los partidos que son proetarras, golpistas a los que son partidos golpistas, totalitarios y marxistas a los que lo son y corruptos a los que son corruptos. Eso no son insultos, es una calificación de lo que representan".
Según el secretario general del partido de ultraderecha, no es misión de Vox "entrar en otro tipo de descalificaciones como han hecho desde el mismo día en que nacimos, llamándonos fascistas, fachas, ultras… inventándose de todo".
Esta es la verdad
Aunque Ortega Smith quiere matizar lo que para él son insultos y lo que no lo son, le retratan algunos testimonios que le ha dedicado a políticos y partidos rivales.
Pero el secretario general de los ultras de Vox ha llamado "tontos útiles" a los miembros del PP y Ciudadanos, "montonero podemita" a Pablo Echenique desde su cuenta de Twitter, "delincuente" a Antonio Maestre, "gentuza" a Pablo Iglesias y otros miembros de Podemos, "feministas radicales supremacistas" a las portavoces de asociaciones y movimientos del 8M y incluso amenazó con pegar a un eurodiputado en el Parlamento Europeo, con su famoso "entre tú y yo, le pegamos".
