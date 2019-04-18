Público
Elecciones 26M Rocío Monasterio y Ortega Smith, candidatos de Vox a la Comunidad y la Alcaldía de Madrid

La mujer de 44 años aspira a gobernar en la Comunidad de Madrid, mientras que el secretario general del partido buscará arrebatar la Alcaldía a Manuela Carmena. 

Javier Ortega Smith, número dos de Vox./Europa Press

Rocío Monasterio, de 44 años, será la candidata de Vox a la Comunidad de Madrid en las próximas elecciones del 26 de mayo mientras que Javier Ortega Smith será el cabeza de lista para la alcaldía de la capital. 

Así lo ha anunciado la formación ultraderechista en su perfil de Twitter, que va cerrando sus líderes para las elecciones autonómicas y municipales. 

Rocío Monasterio ha saltado a la palestra gracias a controvertidos comentarios, como por ejemplo que se desliga del feminismo completamente o que quitaría de Lavapiés la placa en honor al mantero fallecido Mame Mbaye, tras una persecución policial. José María Marco será su número dos.

Javier Ortega Smith, de 50 años, secretario general de Vox, repite papeleta tras pasar en 2015 por un proceso de primarias y será el candidato a competir contra Manuela Carmena la Alcaldía de Madrid. Su número dos será el abogado Pedro Fernández, vicesecretario jurídico del partido y el abogado encargado de la acusación popular en el juicio del 'procés' junto al priopio Ortega Smith.

La semana pasada, Ortega Smith aprovechó un acto en Murcia para intentar ganar el voto de los socialistas defraudados, pese a que el electorado tiene al votante de la formación como alguien "muy de derechas", según un análisis de Público.

