madrid
Las altas temperaturas, como consecuencia de un potente anticiclón, mantienen en alerta naranja o amarilla a ocho comunidades -Andalucía, Aragón, Madrid, Galicia, Cataluña, ambas Castillas y Extremadura- por valores que alcanzarán hasta 42 grados en alguna de ellas, informa la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) en su página web.
Andalucía tiene aviso naranja (riesgo importante) en las provincias de Córdoba, Huelva, Jaén y Sevilla por valores máximos que oscilarán ente los 40 y los 41 grados, y alerta amarilla (riesgo) en Cádiz y Granada, donde las temperaturas marcarán entre los 38 y los 39 grados.
La Comunidad de Madrid, también con aviso naranja, subirá hasta los 39 grados en puntos del área metropolitana, Henares, sur, oeste y las vegas; en la sierra madrileña el termómetro marcará los 36 grados en localidades situadas por debajo de los 1.000 metros de altitud.
En Extremadura, con aviso naranja, se alcanzarán los 42ºC
Extremadura tiene aviso naranja por temperaturas de 42 grados en las vegas del Guadiana, de 41 grados en áreas cacereñas del Tajo y Alagón y de 40 grados en la Siberia extremeña.
En Castilla-La Mancha la provincia de Toledo permanece con alerta naranja por valores que marcarán 41 grados en zonas del Valle del Tajo, mientras que en el resto de provincias castellanomanchegas persiste el aviso amarillo por temperaturas entre los 39 y 37 grados.
Las comunidades de Aragón, Castilla y León, Cataluña y Galicia han activado la alerta amarilla por intenso calor, que oscilará entre los 34 grados de Pontevedra y los 38 grados de la meseta salmantina.
La Aemet avisa de que con la alerta naranja existe riesgo meteorológico importante, con cierto grado de peligro para las actividades usuales, y con la amarilla no existe riesgo meteorológico para la población en general, aunque sí para alguna actividad concreta.
