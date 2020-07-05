barcelonaActualizado:
La alcaldesa de Barcelona, Ada Colau, ha acusado este domingo a la monarquía española de "corrupta" y ha pedido un referéndum para instaurar una república, tras la publicación de una información en El País con el título "Corinna Larsen declaró que Juan Carlos I le dio 65 millones 'por gratitud' y no para esconder el dinero".
En un mensaje a través de las redes sociales en el que se hace eco de la noticia, Colau afirma que "el titular despista" porque a su juicio, "en realidad ES IGUAL que fuera 'por gratitud' o para esconder dinero".
"Es un ESCÁNDALO en todas las explicaciones posibles. Tenemos una monarquía corrupta que no merece seguir acumulando privilegios e impunidad", añade la alcaldesa de Barcelona, que acaba su mensaje con la etiqueta #ReferéndumRepúblicaYa.
El titular despista: en realidad ES IGUAL que fuera “por gratitud” o para esconder dinero. Es un ESCÁNDALO en todas las explicaciones posibles. Tenemos una monarquía corrupta que no merece seguir acumulando privilegios e impunidad.#ReferéndumRepúblicaYA https://t.co/6dBzGgihnf— Ada Colau 💜🌈🔻 (@AdaColau) July 5, 2020
La que fuera amiga del rey Juan Carlos, Corinna Larsen, declaró ante un fiscal suizo que los 65 millones de euros que el rey le transfirió a una cuenta, según ella, como "regalo" y "gratitud", procedían a su vez de una donación al monarca del ya fallecido rey Abdalá de Arabia Saudí.
Así lo dijo el 19 de diciembre de 2018 en su declaración, que publica este domingo El País, ante el fiscal Yves Bertossa, que la investiga junto a los gestores de cuentas en Suiza Arturo Fasana y el abogado Dante Canónica por un delito agravado de blanqueo de capitales.
En España, la Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo ha asumido la investigación que dirigía Anticorrupción sobre el presunto cobro de comisiones para la adjudicación en 2011 del AVE a La Meca (Arabia Saudí), al comprobar que podría estar involucrado el rey emérito, que es aforado y cuya inviolabilidad hasta que dejó de ser rey en 2014 impide que se le pueda investigar por hechos ocurridos durante su mandato, aunque sí posteriores.
