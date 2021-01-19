Salvamento socorre a 28 inmigrantes en una patera al norte de La Graciosa

Las Palmas de Gran CanariaActualizado:
Salvamento Marítimo ha socorrido este martes a 28 inmigrantes, varones de origen magrebí, uno de ellos menor, en una patera localizada al norte de La Graciosa, según ha informado una portavoz de este servicio público.
La embarcación fue avistada por un pesquero, que avisó a los servicios de emergencia, lo que permitió activar a la lancha de rescate Salvamar Al Nair.
Los 28 ocupantes de la patera, todos hombres y uno menor, se dirigen ya en la Salvamar hacia el puerto de Arrecife (Lanzarote), adonde llegarán sobre las 16.30 horas.
Todos ellos se encontraban "en buen estado general" de salud, según han informado desde el Centro Coordinador de Emergencias de Canarias (Cecoes-112).
