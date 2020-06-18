Estás leyendo: Muere el gato Bob, famoso por inspirar libros y películas tras salvar a su dueño de la heroína

El animal que protagonizó el popular libro autobiográfico 'Un gato callejero llamado Bob', ha fallecido a sus más de 14 años, según anunció la editorial británica Hodder & Stoughton.

El gato Bob junto a su dueño, James Bowen.
Bob, era un gato callejero que inspiró libros y películas en Reino Unido por cambiar la vida de James Bowen, un ciudadano londinense sin hogar y adicto a la heroína, cuando lo adoptó.

El pequeño felino murió el pasado 15 de junio con más de 14 años, según anunció la editorial británica que los lanzó a la fama, Hodder & Stoughton, a través de un comunicado.

La historia de este hombre y su gato salió a la luz en 2012, cuando la editorial Hodder & Stoughton lanzó a la venta Un gato callejero llamado Bob, una autobiografía en la que el autor relata su vínculo con su fiel compañero y de la que se vendieron más de ocho millones de copias en más de 40 idiomas.

Tras el éxito del primer libro, llegaron El mundo según Bob y El pequeño libro de Bob, entre otros. En 2016, la historia fue llevada al cine con Luke Treadawey como Bowen y Bob participó en ella. A finales de 2020, se lanzará la secuela del filme, en el que también aparece el felino.

Bowen: "Bob me salvó la vida"

Bowen encontró al animal abandonado y herido en el año 2007, cuando intentaba salir de su adicción a la heroína, y decidió cuidarlo. Bowen empezó a llevar a Bob consigo mientras tocaba en la calle y vendía el popular The Big Issue, la revista fundada en 1991 cuya venta proporciona ingresos para las personas sin hogar.

A través de un post en su página de Facebook afirma que Bob le salvó la vida dándole mucho más que compañía, ya que gracias al animal encontró el camino y la determinación que le faltaba y nunca lo olvidará.

