Coronavirus Barcelona y Lleida se encuentran ya en fase tres

Casi 37 millones de personas, el 78% de la población española, están ya en esta etapa de la desescalada. Madrid, Ávila, Salamanca, Segovia y Soria son las únicas que quedan en la fase dos.

Imatge panoràmica de Barcelona. EFE / ALEJANDRO PÉREZ.
MADRID

EFE

Barcelona y Lleida se encuentran desde este jueves en la fase tres, con lo que casi 37 millones de personas, el 78% de la población española, están ya en esta etapa de la desescalada.

El Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) publica este jueves la orden del Ministerio de Sanidad que incorpora las regiones sanitarias de Barcelona y Lleida a la fase tres y convierte a Catalunya en unidad territorial única, con capacidad de movimiento por toda la comunidad.

La decisión se ha adoptado "ante la evolución epidemiológica positiva y el oportuno cumplimiento de los criterios establecidos".

Con esta orden, la Generalitat de Catalunya se convierte en la autoridad competente para la adopción, supresión, modulación y ejecución de las medidas de desescalada en su territorio, salvo para las vinculadas a la libertad de circulación.

Madrid, Ávila, Salamanca, Segovia y Soria son las únicas provincias que quedan en la fase dos

Tras la incorporación de las últimas regiones sanitarias catalanas a la fase tres, solo quedan en fase dos las provincias de Madrid, Ávila, Salamanca, Segovia y Soria.

