Cristina Cifuentes ha desojado la margarita y, finalmente, no formará parte de la nueva edición del programa Supervivientes de Telecinco, uno de los reality shows más seguidos en España. La exdirigente madrileña con el Partido Popular ha expresado su negativa en dos tuits colgados esta mañana, con el objetivo de "aclarar" las informaciones aparecidas en los últimos días que especulaban sobre su participación en uno de los programas más visto de Telecinco.
No obstante, la expolítica ha querido agradecer a la productora del programa, Bulldog Televisión, y al propio grupo Mediaset el esfuerzo realizado para contar con su presencia en la isla. "Quisiera asimismo mostrar mi profundo agradecimiento tanto a la productora, como a Mediaset, por el interés mostrado para contar con mi participación en un programa al cual deseo muchísimo éxito".
🗣 En estos últimos días se ha difundido desde distintos medios de comunicación, la noticia de mi posible participación en la próxima edición del programa SUPERVIVIENTES 2020. Aprovecho para aclarar estas informaciones y comunicar que NO participaré en dicho programa. pic.twitter.com/iAnyz1hj24— Cristina Cifuentes (@ccifuentes) January 9, 2020
