Unos 200 barcos atascados en canal de Suez mientras Egipto busca compensación

madrid
Un total de 206 embarcaciones todavía siguen esperando poder cruzar el canal de Suez tras quedar ancladas la semana pasada por el encalle durante seis días del portacontenedores "Ever Given" mientras Egipto busca una compensación por daños valorados en mil millones de dólares.
Según informó hoy la firma de servicios logísticos Leth Agencies, que opera en varios estrechos y canales del mundo, un total de 206 embarcaciones estaban todavía aguardando turno este viernes para atravesar esta importante vía marítima, por donde pasa el 10 % de comercio marítimo mundial y el 25 % de los contenedores.
De acuerdo con Leth, que junto con otras empresas que prestan sus servicios para el tránsito por el canal egipcio están proporcionando periódicamente el número de barcos en espera ante la escasa información ofrecida por las autoridades egipcias, hay 115 barcos esperando en Suez, en la entrada por el mar Rojo, y 91 en Port Said, en el Mediterráneo.
El jefe de la Autoridad del Canal de Suez, que gestiona la vía, el almirante Osama Rabie, afirmó el pasado lunes que la reanudación normal del canal comenzaría a los 4 días, como máximo, tras el reflote del gran buque, aunque esa fecha termina hoy.
Maersk, la principal naviera que opera en Suez, había calculado que el atasco podría tardar "seis días o más" en diluirse.
Por otro lado, Rabie dijo al canal egipcio Sada El Balad el jueves por la noche que Egipto buscaría una compensación por daños de mil millones de dólares y afirmó que en el "Ever Given" había una carga de un valor de 3.500 millones de dólares.
Agregó que se otorgarán incentivos que van del "5 al 15 por ciento en forma de descuento para los buques varados".
Hasta el momento, continúan las investigaciones para conocer las causas del encalle del "Ever Given", lo que provocó la suspensión de la navegación marítima de uno de los pasos más importantes del mundo.
