Al menos 49 muertos y 200.000 afectados por lluvias en el norte de la India

Las precipitaciones asociadas al monzón también han causado 42 heridos y han destruido o dañado parcialmente decenas de viviendas y edificios.

Al menos 49 personas han muerto y entre 200.000 y 300.000 se han visto afectadas por las fuertes lluvias e inundaciones que desde el jueves golpean el estado de Uttar Pradesh, en el norte de la India, informó hoy a Efe una fuente oficial.

Las precipitaciones asociadas al monzón también han causado 42 heridos y han destruido o dañado parcialmente decenas de viviendas y edificios, precisó el director adjunto de la Autoridad de Gestión de Desastres de Uttar Pradesh, Sanjay Kumar.

Según la fuente, varias ciudades están afectadas por las inundaciones.

"El desagüe es un problema, el agua se está drenando lentamente, por lo que hay inundaciones y la gente se está resguardando", dijo Kumar, quien precisó, sin embargo, que la situación ha mejorado en las últimas horas.

"Ahora se ha relajado porque han parado las lluvias, especialmente en Agra, Mathura, Faridabad, Allahabad y partes de Lucknow", concluyó la fuente.

Los desastres meteorológicos son habituales en el sur de Asia en la época de más intensidad de las lluvias monzónicas, entre julio y agosto, cuando suelen dejar centenares de muertos y millones de afectados en la región.

